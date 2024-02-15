Dennis Schroder acknowledged Brooklyn's downfall but lifted them back up with some encouraging words.

The Brooklyn Nets' midseason struggles were amplified during their Valentine's Day matchup against the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn suffered a whopping 50-point blowout at the hands of Jayson Tatum and company. Now, newly acquired Nets guard Dennis Schroder is motivating his team.

Dennis Schroder has faith in the Nets despite their massive Celtics defeat

The Celtics outperformed the Nets in nearly every major statistical category on Wednesday night. Most notably, Boston shot 57.8% from the field compared to Brooklyn's 38.3 mark. In addition, the Celtics outrebounded the Nets 51-31.

Jayson Tatum nearly notched a triple-double against Brooklyn, notching 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Dennis Schroder amassed 4 points and three rebounds in 18 minutes in the 136-86 loss. The veteran guard took note of his team's poor performance on social media after the game and proceeded to hype them up.

“Good old fashion a** whopping,” Schroder posted on Instagram, per Nets Kingdom. “A few days off…and we coming back stronger,” Schroder asserted before adding a series of heart emojis.

The 30-year-old is still finding his footing with the team after the Toronto Raptors traded him at the Feb. 8th deadline. He did not bring his best game on Wednesday, but that will not stop him from encouraging his team.

Brooklyn needs all the support it can get amid a treacherous 2023-24 season. The Nets are 21-33 and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Nevertheless, the team has the tools to go on a run and put themselves back into the playoff conversation.

With Cam Johnson back in the lineup, the Nets have nearly all of their primary contributors healthy. Now, the squad just needs to find some rhythm as the NBA season reaches its midpoint.