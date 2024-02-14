The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA at the moment. They are 42-12, have won their last five games, and they are coming off a win Tuesday night in Brooklyn. In the three games against the Nets this season, Jayson Tatum has averaged 32.0 points per game, and 11.7 rebounds. Jaylen Brown is scoring 23.3 points per game, as well. As a team, the Celtics are scoring 121.o points per game against the Nets this season. Kristaps Porzingis did not play on Tuesday, but he should be able to suit up for this game.

The Nets are 21-32 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. Against the Celtics this season, Cam Thomas leads the team with 26.0 points per game. Mikal Bridges is scoring 19.3 points per game in his three games played against Boston. As a team, the Nets are averaging 110.3 points per game against the Celtics. Ben Simmons is out for this game to manage his injury, but Cameron Johnson should be good to go.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Celtics Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +13 (-108)

Moneyline: +590

Boston Celtics: -13 (-112)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brooklyn is at a big disadvantage in this game, according to the spread. In order for them to cover, the Nets just have to keep the game within 13 points. This is definitely attainable for the Nets. Brooklyn has covered a 13-point spread in two of the three games against Boston this season, but both of those were at Brooklyn. The Nets need to get put it together on the road and match the Celtics on defense to cover this spread. If the Nets can play good enough on the defensive end of the court, they should keep this game within 13 points.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boston plays some very good defense. They allow the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA, and they should be able to continue that in this game. The Celtics have allowed under their season average against the Nets this season, and they allowed 110 points just a night ago. When the Celtics allow 110 points or less, they are 25-2. Boston has been consistent with their defense this season, and I expect that to continue in this game.

The Celtics are also one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. They have scored 363 total points against the Nets this season, and that is a reason for their success. When the Celtics score at least 115 points in a game this season, they are 34-4. The Celtics should be able to to get to that number with ease in this game, which would help them cover the spread.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This spread is large for a reason. The Celtics are the better team by a long shot, and they should win this game. Especially with this being a home game. However, the spread is large, and I am not a fan of taking the favorites when they are that large. I am going to take the Nets to keep the game within 13 points.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Nets +13 (-108), Under 228.5 (-110)