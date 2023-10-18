Brooklyn Nets fans dream of a Nets NBA Finals run. With the team's personnel, it is possible. Brooklyn enters the 2023-24 season with many new and familiar faces. Most notably, Ben Simmons returns to the court after dealing with injury problems on and off for the last year. Mikal Bridges is expected to have a breakout season for Brooklyn. Despite their one-two punch, does Brooklyn have clear roles defined? What does their offensive plan of attack look like when Bridges sits? These questions and more will be answered to make sense of a Nets Championship run.

The Nets have stars, but will they align?

Ask any NBA fan, analyst, or player who they expect the Nets' leading scorer to be, and the answer will overwhelmingly be Mikal Bridges. In fact, many project Bridges to earn his first All-Star nod during the 2023-24 season. Bridges averaged 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.6% for threes. The 27-year-old was an All-Defensive First Team selection and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. There is no question of his role on the team. He intends to lead Brooklyn's attack on both ends of the floor. The more intriguing piece is Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons averaged an underwhelming 6.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.1 assists in his first season with Brooklyn. He dealt with a back injury that plagued his ability on both ends of the floor, but now Simmons looks like he is in peak form. In the Nets' first preseason game against the Lakers, Simmons scored 10 points to go with three assists and a steal in 14 minutes. Most recently, he notched 6 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds in 29 minutes of play against the 76ers. The 27-year-old looks as aggressive and explosive as ever and even claims now is the best he has ever felt. He is the primary playmaker; however, there was one glaring issue from his time on the floor in a preseason game.

Brooklyn's offense can stall when Mikal Bridges sits

During the opening minutes of the 76ers preseason game, Brooklyn gave up a double-digit point run and struggled to get things going on offense. Ben Simmons facilitated as normal, but it took a while for him and his teammates to attack and score points. It took the Nets several minutes to finally get a rhythm going. This is a huge problem, especially considering Mikal Bridges sat this game out.

The Nets cannot allow their offense to stall without Bridges. Jacque Vaughn allowed Brooklyn to work through their kinks during their struggle. Eventually, the offense got going when Simmons slashed more, and players set picks. This is the key to preventing offensive droughts. When Simmons, Dinwiddie, or other Nets playmakers settle by just passing the ball, the offense gets stagnant. Luckily, Simmons seemed to understand that getting downhill creates more opportunities for the entire team. It is not just his playmaking that is vital for Brooklyn. Simmons should embrace the role of being the Nets' leading slasher.

There are many other players on the roster who can slash and create offense. Spencer Dinwiddie is the primary candidate to fill the role when the ball is out of Simmons' hands. Cam Thomas has shown the ability to create his own shot, but if he goes on a cold streak while the starters are out of the game, Brooklyn will be in trouble.

The Nets must establish a routine of slashing and setting picks to create quality shots. Ben Simmons will set the tone for the rest of the team in his role as a primary playmaker. If Brooklyn can tame their offensive droughts, there is a greater chance the world could see a Nets NBA Finals in 2024.