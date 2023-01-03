By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

After losing just once in their last 17 games, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a well-oiled machine at the moment. At this point, it’s almost easy to forget about all the drama this team had to go through earlier in the season (and beyond) surrounding the one and only Kyrie Irving. Well, almost.

The fact of the matter is that Kyrie is still going to be entering free agency this summer. This makes him a flight risk for the Nets, who could very well see the seven-time All-Star walk away from them during the offseason for nothing.

Irving was heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. The rumors picked up steam again as the enigmatic point guard found himself embroiled in a self-inflicted antisemitic scandal a few months back. At this point, a potential reunion with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James has come to life again thanks to the intuition of an anonymous NBA executive:

“Every team knows he is going to bring baggage,” the source told NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria. “My guess is he heads to the Lakers this summer.”

This no longer comes as a shock at this point. Kyrie’s history with LeBron is well documented, and despite the differences they may have had, the fact still remains that this was one of the deadliest duos we’ve witnessed in NBA history. It’s also known that these two have moved past their issues in the past. Right now, it seems like both players are more than open to a possible reunion.

Regardless of how the season turns out for the Nets, Kyrie Irving is still likely going to be grabbing headlines this summer as he makes a huge decision on his future in the NBA.