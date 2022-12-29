By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood.

Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.

While it’s unknown what Irving said to Young when they hugged each other following the Nets’ 108-107 victory, the Hawks guard made sure to show his appreciation and support for his fellow playmaker. On Twitter, he retweeted their viral moment and captioned it with, “Some don’t even understand the type of dude he is.. Real ones do!”

Some don’t even understand the type of dude he is.. Real ones do! https://t.co/AkL8HMy9BV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 29, 2022

It’s clear where Trae Young is coming from here. Kyrie Irving was on the receiving end of heavy backlash over the past few months over his controversial stance on various matters. There’s the COVID-19 vaccine issue last year, and then earlier this 2022-23 season, the anti-semitism talks that led to his suspension from the team.

Amid all the negative media coverage he got, though, his charitable work and generosity have been overshadowed. Young, however, is making sure people don’t forget the kind of person that he knows Irving is–one that has always been supportive of others.

While Kyrie has been painted on a negative light, his peers like Young who knows him has nothing but respect for him.