Ben Simmons 3-point watch is already on with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets started training camp on Tuesday and there was a rare sighting: Ben Simmons shooting three-pointers. Could we really see the Aussie pull up at the perimeter and knock down triples at some point in 2022-23? The shot didn’t look bad.

Via Brooklyn Netcast:

Ben Simmons shooting threes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1bIMtMivP0 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 27, 2022

The fact that Simmons even practicing long-range attempts is a good sign. He’s long been criticized for his inability to shoot the rock but maybe, that’ll change. Most importantly, the former Sixer is healthy and working towards a bounce back season with Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons missed all of 2021-22, which he split between Philly and the Nets, due to a back injury and mental health problems. He had surgery in the summer though and has already expressed his excitement to get started alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The sky is truly the limit for Steve Nash’s squad if they can stay healthy. KD and Kyrie already have good chemistry but they’ve yet to play a full campaign together. If that happens, it will be scary hours. As for Ben Simmons, well, we all know he is one of the best defensive players in the Association. It’s going to be interesting to see how well he plays offensively though, given the time away from the sport.

For what it’s worth, he’s a 14% career shooter from beyond the arc. There are enough guys on this Nets squad who can get hot from deep, but having another that is capable of hitting a shot from time to time wouldn’t be a bad thing. It would definitely make him a more complete player, that’s for sure.