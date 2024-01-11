The latest update on the Nets injured forward.

Throughout this season, there's been one player who's been conspicuously absent in the Brooklyn Nets lineup and that's Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons has been recovering from a back injury and was originally expected to be sidelined until sometime in January. It's January now and Simmons recently spoke with media regarding his rehab process. While some may be understandably skeptical of Simmons' process, his agent Bernard Lee recently took to social media to clarify a few things regarding Simmons' injury and his rehab process.

He recently progressed to 2 on 2 and 3 and 3 and his re load comes in blocks, which is true for all players coming off of injury. He does something for 4-5 days we assess how it felt, test him move to the next phase. He’s getting to the home stretch. Cont https://t.co/D25LaA8uNq — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 10, 2024

The reason some of the answers are a bit vague is there is no more transparent way to answer them, you can’t answer what may happen in the next block until you finish the one you are in and you are also trying to protect the athlete’s humanity and just let him work. Cont https://t.co/D25LaA8uNq — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 10, 2024

According to his agent, Ben Simmons has progressed in his Nets injury recovery to being able to play two on two and three on three. He's being tested to see how he feels and if he makes it through each step without any setbacks or pain, then he's cleared to move on to the next step.

It seems like it's really a wait and see game with Simmons as to how he responds to each step in the process. From the looks of it, he could be close to a return to the court but again, there's no clear-cut timetable as to when that return could be.

Simmons has suited up in only six games for the Nets this season and the last time he played was back on Nov. 6. against the Milwaukee Bucks. In those six games, Simmons played a little under 32 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists with splits of 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Simmons has played in a grand total of 48 games across the three seasons that he's been a Net. He sat out the entire 2021-22 season, his first as a Net, due to said back injury. Last season he was limited to only 42 games.