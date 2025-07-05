The Atlanta Braves were thrust into desperation mode just days into the 2025 season, as big free-agent signing Jurickson Profar got hit with an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension at the end of March. With Ronald Acuna Jr. recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee and Profar serving his punishment, general manager Alex Anthopoulos turned to Alex Verdugo. The veteran outfielder produced some clutch moments for the team, but this reclamation project did not turn out as hoped.

And now it has officially ended. Atlanta released Verdugo on Saturday after he cleared waivers, per The Athletic's David O'Brien. Offensive scuffles continue to hamper the 29-year-old, who was known as a capable contact hitter early in his MLB career. He posted a .239 batting average, .296 on-base percentage, .289 slugging percentage and .585 OPS in 56 games for the Braves. He did not hit a single home run in 197 at-bats.

Alex Verdugo will try to get his mojo back after unsuccessful Braves stint

It is hard to gauge Verdugo's market moving forward. He has now amassed scant production in the batter's box for a second consecutive year. Injuries could afford him an opportunity somewhere else, just as they did in Atlanta, but the 2014 second-round draft pick must quickly make an adjustment in his hitting approach if he ever wants to earn considerable playing time again.

Verdugo was a plus-contributor with the Boston Red Sox from 2020-22 and was a borderline All-Star for them in 2023 before plunging into a massive slump at the end of the season. He is still young enough to spark a turnaround, so a couple of organizations should be willing to at least extend a minor-league contract offer. The Braves could not afford to wait out the experiment any further, however.

They have lost seven of their last nine and are now eight games out of a National League Wild Card position, trailing the Miami Marlins and only holding a slim advantage over the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the July 31 trade deadline looming large, this franchise is at a crossroads. One can say the same about Alex Verdugo.