Ben Simmons allegedly holds embarrassing Call of Duty milestone his haters will love

Ben Simmons haters have a new material to use against the Brooklyn Nets star. Apparently, Simmons has logged in more minutes holding the controller to play Call of Duty than actual minutes played in the NBA.

Ben Simmons has more Call of Duty minutes played than in the NBA 🤯 ▪️ COD: 9,784

It’s easy to make fun of Ben Simmons these days. For one, he has not also made it difficult for the trolls because he has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Then again, it doesn’t seem like Ben Simmons cares about what people have to say about him. He got what he wanted, which was for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him and he couldn’t say that he did not like his landing spot because he’s now with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on a team that is ready-made to contend for an NBA title.

Simmons is working his way back from a back surgery that was part of the reason why he missed the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season and explains as well why he has burned a ton of time playing Call of Duty.

At some point, Ben Simmons will be returning to the court which would be terrific for the Nets and should give people plenty more topics to talk about him outside of his video game adventures.

The 26-year-old Ben Simmons has career NBA averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. The biggest knock on him is his accuracy from the perimeter but maybe, spending a ton of time staring at virtual scopes will turn out to be a big help for his shooting.