Though the Toronto Blue Jays are bruised, they are not broken. They remain in 3rd place in a competitive American League East division with a 46-38 record.

With the July 31 trade deadline in sight, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins is looking to make additions to the team, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

Specifically, he is interested in enhancing the pitching rotation and adding a right-handed batter.

Currently, the Blue Jays' rotation is hampered by injuries. Most notably, Alek Manoah is in the midst of recovery after sustaining an elbow injury last year that required Tommy John surgery.

Ryan Burr is set to return soon following right shoulder inflammation. Yimi Garcia is still rehabbing from a right shoulder impingement with the hopes of being reactivated this week.

Ricky Tiedemann was also out due to Tommy John surgery and is expected to make a return late in the season.

In terms of hitting, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger are the Blue Jays' two most consistent right-handed hitters. But they need that same consistency at the plate.

On May 31, outfielder Daulton Varsho left early against the Athletics with what turned out to be a pulled hamstring. He is currently on the 10-day injured list.

Meanwhile, right fielder Anthony Stantander is seriously struggling. He is batting .179, not hitting for power, and underperforming on defense.

On May 30, he was sidelined due to a subluxation in his left shoulder. The Blue Jays are hoping for Stantander's return before the All-Star break.

In January, Stantander signed a five year $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays.

Who can the Blue Jays get before the deadline?

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, a few notable pitchers could become available.

Among them include Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Sandy Alcantara, Freddy Peralta, Eugenio Suarez, or Seth Lugo.

In terms of right handed hitting, they could seek out Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez or Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna if they hit the market, per MLB Trade Rumors.