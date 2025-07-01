With the Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson declining his $20 million early termination option to become a free agent, there has been speculation whether both parties would discuss a new contract or will each side will move on.

As there have already been rumors surrounding the Heat's dynamic three-point shooter, it has been reported that Robinson's time with his only team is coming to an end.

Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald has reported that the “expectation” as of Tuesday is that Robinson won't be a member of the team come next season. However, the team can get some assets for him as it's expected there will be a sign-and-trade scenario with the speculated team at the forefront being the Detroit Pistons.

“After three-point shooting forward Duncan Robinson exercised the early-termination option in his contract with the Heat to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the expectation as of Tuesday afternoon is Robinson will not be returning to the Heat, according to multiple league sources,” Chiang wrote.

“The expectation is that Robinson will land with a new team through a sign-and-trade transaction that could bring assets back to the Heat, according to an Eastern Conference source,” Chiang continued. “The Detroit Pistons are among the teams that have been pursuing the 31-year-old Robinson in free agency.”

Duncan Robinson has been a success story for the Heat

While the Heat's only recent news is that they will re-sign Davion Mitchell to a new deal, the team is likely to lose Robinson, who has been one of the top underdog success stories for the team. Robinson was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan and emerged with Miami as the greatest three-point shooter in franchise history, recording 1,202 makes from deep.

He is also the fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 made threes, only taking him 343 games. However, his usage with the team has dwindled over the past few seasons, which one can attribute to injuries, especially with his back. Robinson's link to Detroit has also been reported by Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

“The Pistons, meanwhile, are likewise said to be weighing a run at Miami's Duncan Robinson to potentially fill their sudden need for shooting in addition to the interest in LeVert,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

“Robinson opted Sunday to bypass his $19.9 million player option for next season, but the move was made, sources said, with the expectation that the Heat and Robinson would work together on a new deal or pursue his exit via sign-and-trade.”

With Robinson gone, the Heat could use resources to get Damian Lillard

In a turn of events, the Heat have also been linked to Damian Lillard after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, and with Robinson likely not retained, the team could utilize resources to get him.

“The Heat could use one of its exceptions to sign Lillard to a two-year contract, allow him to rehab in its facilities this upcoming season and then hope to have a healthy Lillard for the 2026-27 season,” Chiang wrote. “The Heat is expected to have interest in Lillard, and Lillard continues to have interest in playing for Miami, according to multiple league sources.”

At any rate, it is sure to be an eventful summer and free-agency period for Miami.