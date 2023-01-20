Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official know.

The referee did not hesitate to issue Simmons with two quick techs for his incessant complaining. It seems that the Nets star already knew he had crossed a line, and he willfully made his way back to the locker room after getting himself ejected from the game:

Ben Simmons got ejected after arguing with ref 👀 pic.twitter.com/f1JmYQwdKP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2023

The Nets were down big at that point, and Simmons was clearly frustrated by how he was called for a foul on an illegal screen. The former Rookie of the Year knew that he was headed for the bench for an extended period after collecting his fifth foul, and he wasn’t happy about it at all.

Nets teammate Yuta Watanabe even tried to hold Simmons back from arguing with the ref but to no avail. Simmons finished the contest with seven points, four rebounds, six assists, and four turnovers.

The shorthanded Nets needed Simmons to be at his best on Thursday night as they tried to fend off a fourth straight loss. This obviously wasn’t the case for Simmons as he wasn’t even able to finish the game for his team.

It isn’t likely that Ben Simmons is going to be suspended for this, and he should be back in the lineup on Friday against the Utah Jazz on a second night of a back-to-back set.