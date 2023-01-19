Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving missed Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a calf injury. Without Irving, the Nets lost to the lowly Spurs, 106-98, and no Net managed to score more than 19 points in the defeat. So when the Nets travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Thursday night, every Nets fan under the sun (pun intended) will surely want to know: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Is Nets’ Kyrie Irving playing vs. Suns

Nets fans will, unfortunately, have to wait a little bit longer for a definitive answer to this question.

The Nets have Irving listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown with right calf soreness, per a tweet from reporter Chris Milholen. Additionally, forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Brooklyn with an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Kyrie Irving, 30, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Nets. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 32 appearances this season. Irving is struggling to shoot the ball from behind the three-point line thus far, at least by his standards. The former Duke standout is currently converting 35.6% of his threes, the worst three-point percentage of his career.

If Irving is available to play, the Nets should have no problem beating the Suns on Thursday. The Suns have been playing as poorly as anyone the past few weeks — they own a 1-9 record over their last ten games. Only the Rockets, who are currently riding a 12-game losing streak, have had a worse record over this span.