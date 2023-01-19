Signing a player in free agency is usually an investment for any sports team. Usually, a contract’s amount equates to a player’s ability to perform up to the team’s expectations. Because of this, it’s no surprise that the biggest stars in the NBA are also among the highest paid players.

While some players who are paid highly live up to expectations, others are simply overpaid. Unfortunately, sometimes a player’s age, health, or even questionable GM moves can cause the worst contracts in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 worst contracts in NBA history.

10. Luol Deng: Los Angeles Lakers

Contract: Four years, $72 million

In preparation for Kobe Byrant’s departure, the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to beef up their roster. As a result, they signed two time All-Star Luol Deng in 2016 during the offseason. The expensive signing would bite the Lakers as Deng would only appear in 56 games during his first season with the team. He averaged just 7.6 points per game.

A season later, Deng appeared in only one game, which would be his final one with the team. The Lakers had to pay Deng up until 2022 with the All-Star not even seeing action on the hardwood for the team.

9. Jonathan Isaac: Orlando Magic

Contract: Four years, $70 million

As the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic had high hopes for the forward out of Florida State. Unfortunately, it’s hard to say that he has lived up to the bill. He has appeared in only 136 games across three seasons, averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 boards per game.

After injuring his ACL in the NBA Bubble, the franchise remained hopeful by giving him a contract extension. Two years later, Isaac has yet to make his return to the hardwood.

8. Chandler Parsons: Memphis Grizzlies

Contract: Four years, $94.5 million

Prior to signing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016, Chandler Parsons had trouble staying healthy. Also, he averaged just 14.8 points per game in two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. But despite the red flags, the Grizzlies went all out by giving Parsons a max contract.

Given his questionable health status, the deal would eventually bite the Memphis organization. In three seasons, Parsons appeared in just 95 games. Moreover when he was ready to play, Parsons could only muster 7.2 points per outing.

7. Derrick Rose: Chicago Bulls

Contract: Five years, $94.3 million

Derrick Rose was penciled to be the next big thing after becoming the youngest MVP in 2011. Because of this, the Chicago Bulls rewarded him with a lucrative contract extension. But as we all know, Rose injured his ACL and his career would dwindle after that.

Despite no longer playing like an MVP, the Bulls had to pay him like one until the 2016-17 season.

6. Allan Houston: New York Knicks

Contract: Six years, $100 million

The New York Knicks were invested in the scoring of Allan Houston. As a result, they offered him a very lucrative contract. Although he lived up to the bill during the first three seasons, a knee injury would be the beginning of the end.

Houston buckled his knee and saw him hang up his sneakers after the 2004-05 season. His final season saw him only produce 11.9 points per outing.

5. Gilbert Arenas: Washington Wizards

Contract: Six years, $111 million

Speaking of scorers, Gilbert Arenas was one of the most electrifying bucket-getter during his prime. However, his career was threatened after he suffered an MCL injury. Nevertheless, the Washington Wizards still wanted to keep him and offered him a $111 million contract.

After the deal was signed, injury woes and a bevy of scandals haunted Arenas and the Wizards.

4. Chris Bosh: Miami Heat

Contract: Five years, $118 million

After LeBron James left South Beach, the Miami Heat organization had to pick up the pieces. Although they did manage to keep Chris Bosh, the move would become regretful. Bosh was able to put up a decent showing when he played, averaging 19.1 points per game during his final season with the Heat.

However, blood clots threatened Bosh’s life. Thus, forcing the two time NBA champion to call it quits.

3. Gordon Hayward: Charlotte Hornets

Contract: Four years, $120 million

Gordon Hayward is a valuable wing, when healthy. Unfortunately, ever since his gruesome injury in his debut game with the Boston Celtics, things haven’t been the same for the All-Star. Nevertheless, the Charlotte Hornets still chose to bet on him by signing him to a $120 million deal in free agency.

As expected, Hayward hasn’t been as available as the Hornets needed him to be.

2. Ben Simmons: Philadelphia 76ers

Contract: Five years, $177.2 million

Ever since they drafted him, the Philadelphia 76ers envisioned Ben Simmons as the next face of the franchise. With Simmons showing glimpses early on, they rewarded him with a fat contract worthy of a franchise player.

In return, the Sixers received playoff collapses, injuries and a dramatic strike. Simmons sat out an entire season and demanded to be traded to another team.

1. John Wall: Washington Wizards/Houston Rockets

Contract: Four years, $171 million

When James Harden had a strike of his own, the Houston Rockets thought they finally washed all the drama off their hands when they shipped him to Brooklyn. Unfortunately, after acquiring John Wall in a trade with the Wizards, this became another headache of its own.

Wall actually played well in his first season, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 dimes per game. However, the Rockets gave him a choice whether to play 10 minutes a game next year or get traded. The five time All-Star chose the latter.

No deal materialized and Wall watched Rockets games while getting paid for an entire season. It wouldn’t be until the 2022-23 season where both parties agreed to a buyout.