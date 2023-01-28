Ben Simmons was not able to finish Thursday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He managed just 20 minutes before being forced to exit because of a sore left knee. This same injury could now keep him out of action on Saturday when the Brooklyn Nets take on cross-town rivals, the New York Knicks.

Ben Simmons injury status vs. Knicks

Simmons has popped up on the injury report for Saturday’s matchup against the Knicks. The Nets guard has been listed as questionable with a sore left knee, which is the same issue that caused him to leave the Pistons game early. At this point, it sounds like Ben is headed for a night off. Saturday night could end Simmons’ six-game streak of being injury-free.

Simmons will join Kevin Durant on the sidelines as the former league MVP continues to work his way back from a knee sprain. TJ Warren is doubtful to play with a left shin contusion, while Day’Ron Sharpe is questionable to play. Edmond Sumner, who could be in line for a bigger role if Simmons is sidelined, is probable to play.

As for the Knicks, they will be without their starting center, Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to be out for at least another month after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

These two teams have had contradicting runs of late. The Nets are looking for their first win after suffering back-to-back losses in their last two matchups. The Knicks, on the other hand, will be hoping to make it three straight wins when they take on the Nets at the Barclays Center.