By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For the month of December, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have treated their fans to some gorgeous, exciting basketball. Despite the Knicks’ loss to the Toronto Raptors due to a Pascal Siakam explosion, the Nets and Knicks have combined for a blistering 16-3 record in the final month of the year, bringing holiday cheer to New Yorkers everywhere. But Kevin Durant has an idea for how to grow the holiday spirit in New York even further.

Speaking with reporters after the Nets’ 143-113 demolition of the Golden State Warriors, joining the Knicks in their 38-point destruction of the reigning champions, Kevin Durant lobbied for a matchup between the Nets and the Knicks on Christmas day.

“Knicks-Nets would’ve been a great Christmas Day game, especially with the way the Knicks have been playing and the way we’re playing right now. I felt like that would’ve been the perfect matchup on Christmas. Hopefully, we can get that going forward,” Durant said, per Chris Milholen.

That would have been indeed must-see television. Alas, there’s no way for Durant’s idea to come to fruition now, which is a shame. In fact, the Nets don’t even have a game on Christmas day. It’s only the second time since the 2010-11 season that Durant’s team isn’t playing on December 25. The only other time was during the 2019 Christmas festivities, when Durant was out with a torn Achilles.

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant, more than anything, loves to hoop, and a hoopfest between two New York teams on a roll would have been a sight to behold. However, at the very least, Durant gets to spend his Christmas at home, resting and having fun with his family and friends.