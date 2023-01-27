New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, it’s not very good news.

Knicks owner James Dolan himself announced on Thursday that Mitchell Robinson is now expected to be out for at least four more weeks, per Steve Popper of Newsday. There was no expectation that Robinson was going to return to action anytime soon, but this latest update pushes back his return even further.

The Knicks just can’t catch a break with Robinson. The 7-foot center missed eight games earlier this season due to a sprain in his right knee, and he’s now set for an even longer time on the shelf with his most recent injury. There’s no guarantee that he’s going to be back in four weeks either, and given his injury history, it’s very much possible that Robinson ends up missing more time.

Mitchell Robinson isn’t exactly a star, but as the squad’s starting center, it goes without saying that he’s an integral part of coach Tom Thibodeau’s squad. In 38 games played this season, the former Western Kentucky standout has produced averages of 7.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.o assists, and 1.8 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game.

With Robinson sidelined, Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein are expected to pick up the slack in the Knicks’ frontcourt.