It’s probably safe to say the Ben Simmons experiment with the Brooklyn Nets has been a colossal failure to this point. It was though that with a change of scenery Simmons might be able to get back to his All-Star status he often displayed with the Philadelphia 76ers. That has not been the case, however, with Ben Simmons struggling to consistently stay off the Nets injury report. After the trade with the Sixers last season he did not suit up at all for the Nets. This season he has only appeared in 42 games for the Nets and has not played since Feb. 15. Simmons will remain on the Nets injury report for Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings as per Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News.

Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for tomorrows game against the Sacramento Kings. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 15, 2023

The Nets are still in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference despite the trades involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The current team is an exciting group that plays with a lot of energy and a team that Simmons’ skill-set could potentially do well with. He just has to be able to stay on the court. This season when Simmons has played, he’s averaged 6.9 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 56.6 percent shooting from the field and 43.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. That’s a far cry from the player that was averaging 15.9 points per game with the Sixers.

The Nets are currently in sixth place in the East with a record of 39-30. There is no sign that the Nets will even see Simmons on the court again before the season is over.