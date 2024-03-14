Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent successful surgery to alleviate a nerve impingement in his lower back, the team announced Thursday.
“Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy earlier today to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back,” the Nets said in a statement. “The procedure was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green, at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Simmons is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.”
Brooklyn announced on March 7 that Simmons would miss the rest of the season as the team explored treatment options. The three-time All-Star's agent, Bernie Lee, said they were trying to find non-surgical routes to address the back issue.
This marks Simmons' second surgery since joining the Nets. He underwent a microdiscectomy on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason. The procedure aims to alleviate pain from a bulging disc by removing fragments of disc, bone and ligament pressing on spinal nerves.
Simmons played 42 games the following season before the Nets shut him down due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back. He then worked through a seven-month rehab process, which he said had his body feeling “the strongest it had been” since he joined Brooklyn.
Despite this, he played just six games to start 2023-24 before missing three months. The Aussie returned for nine games before Brooklyn shut him down for the year. He averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over 15 appearances this season.
The Nets had high hopes for Simmons entering the year, with head coach Jacque Vaughn naming him the team's starting point guard. Brooklyn has performed well below expectations amid his injury-riddled campaign, posting a 26-40 record.
Simmons is set to make $40.3 million next season in the final year of his contract.