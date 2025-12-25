Big Sean is taking his musical talent to the NBA.

The Detroit native has been named as the Creative Director of Global Experience for the Detroit Pistons. Big Sean — born Sean Anderson — position with the Pistons will help the team's “commitment to creativity, cultural connection and global fan growth.”

“Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he’s a global creative visionary who already brings Detroit wherever he goes,” said Alicia Jeffreys, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons in a press release. “As Creative Director of Global Experience he brings authenticity, reach and imagination to the Pistons brand. ‘Creatives Across Continents’ is the next step in introducing Detroit Basketball to the world, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to lead that vision.”

Big Sean is a six-time Grammy-nominated artist with 21 multi-platinum singles, six studio albums, and the author of “Go Higher.” The rapper is ready to take on the role and share the unique Detroit experience with the world.

“It's been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role as Creative Director of Global Experience allows me to do it on an even bigger scale. Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city's creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports. I'm grateful to the Pistons for trusting me to help define what the culture of Detroit Basketball really means,” says Big Sean.

The “Mercy” rapper's new role with the Pistons follows several collaborations that he's been a part of. He worked on limited-edition jerseys such as brand activations for Pistons’ Don Life practice jerseys and Pistons’ 2022-23 “St. C’s” Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms. He was also recently honored at the “Big Sean Night” at Little Caesars Arena and helped out with “A Night with the Orchestra” over the summer with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Fans can expect projects surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend, 313 Day, and more throughout their partnership, which will be announced at a later date.