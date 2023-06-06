Brooklyn Nets fans have a lot of things to get excited about after seeing Ben Simmons' offseason transformation photos. This is under the premise, however, that you've never fallen victim to this same ploy in the past. The mean streets of Twitter, however, just aren't buying it.

On Monday, Simmons posted a couple of photos of himself on his Instagram wherein it looked like he was putting in work in the offseason. He was topless in his photos too, as he showed off his ripped physique. For Nets fans who have not experienced a Ben Simmons offseason in the past, this set of photos are definitely enough to hype them up for what could be a very promising season ahead for the former Rookie of the Year winner.

However, most folks on Twitter have already been through this same cycle in the past wherein Simmons looks great in the summer, only to fall victim to another major injury again that will cost him half of the season. As such, the greater majority of the keyboard warriors just decided to give the Nets star an ultimate clowning for yet another “offseason transformation:”

Unfortunately for Ben, this is the treatment he has been subjected to over the past few summers. Every year, offseason photos of Ben Simmons in great shape emerge, as well as a couple of video clips of the three-time All-Star's jumper “looking good.” Nevertheless, Simmons ends up failing to live up to the hype time and time again. At this point, the fans are clearly tired of all the offseason hype surrounding this man, and they would much rather just see these improvements translate to a big season for Simmons. You can be sure that this is exactly what Nets fans are praying for at the moment.