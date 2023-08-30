Ben Simmons opened up on his health and mindset Tuesday during a lengthy interview with ESPN’s Andscape. The three-time All-Star spoke confidently about his ability to turn a corner this season, calling his body “the strongest it’s been” since joining Brooklyn.

Simmons also left no doubt about what position he’ll be playing for the Nets in 2023-24:

“Point guard. That’s who I am,” he said. “As much as people say, ‘Fix this, fix that.’ No, I’m a point guard. When I was playing at that [high] level, nobody was really saying anything to me.”

Head coach Jacque Vaughn has made three trips down to Miami to attend Simmons’ workouts this summer, and the Aussie said his coach assured him of the team’s intention to play him at point guard.

“Yeah. We’ve spoken about that,” he said. “I think he’s come down enough to where he knows, ‘OK, he’s going to be ready.’”

Ben Simmons' return to point guard

Following the departure of Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is thin at point guard, with Spencer Dinwiddie and minimum signing Dennis Smith Jr. the only other options at the position.

The main roadblock to Simmons playing point guard full-time has been his non-existent outside shot. However, the former number one pick had no reservations about his ability to play the position, citing his elite passing ability:

“I facilitate the ball well. I make the right decisions most of the time,” he said when asked why he’s a point guard. “I’m confident with it. I’m going to make the right decision when I get the ball. Make the right passes. I’m able to dictate the game really well. That’s without needing to jump superhigh or be superstrong. Regardless, I’m able to see the game well.”

While Simmons has proven his offensive value as a facilitator throughout his career, his fit alongside a non-shooting center in Nic Claxton raised concerns for the Nets at points last season. This led to him playing a point-center role for extended periods, where he served as a primary ball-handler in transition but a screener and short-roll playmaker in the halfcourt.

However, Simmons said his offseason workouts have placed an emphasis on rounding out his offensive skill set as his body improves:

“Touch shooting, pull-ups, spot [-up] 3’s. Just everything,” he said of the areas he’s working on. “When I’m allowed to be who I am and move how I need to move, I will be in a good place. The sky is the limit. Just building my confidence each day. The only way I’m going to get my confidence is just reps, reps, reps, reps, and getting shots up. So, I’m excited.”

With less than two months until opening night, Simmons said he fully expects to be ready for the start of the season. The 6-foot-10 ball-handler is Brooklyn's highest-paid player with two years and $78 million remaining on his contract. If healthy, he'll join a Nets core predominately in the same age range with Mikal Bridges (26), Cam Johnson (27), Nic Claxton (24), and Dinwiddie (30) headlining the roster.