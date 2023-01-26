The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. And because the Nets trailed by ten at halftime of that contest and former Sixers player Ben Simmons was off to a slow start, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins roasted the point forward’s first-half performance, per a tweet from Legion Hoops:

“I’m gonna change [Ben Simmons’] name to Ben Perkins. He had the same stat line as me… I’m starting to think he’s afraid of the moment.”

Ben Simmons, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Nets after spending four in Philadelphia with the Sixers. He’s averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 36 appearances this season (31 starts). Simmons is really struggling to score the ball from the free-throw line thus far, even by his standards. His current free-throw percentage of 44.6% is the lowest in his career by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Perkins, now 38, spent 14 years in the big leagues with four different teams. He’s most known for his time with the Boston Celtics, as he was with the squad for eight seasons and won a championship with them back in 2008. Perkins averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 782 total games played and 565 starts.