Published November 23, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 1 min read

Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons may have been criticized for his lack of shooting, but on Tuesday after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, he actually fired some nasty shots

Simmons was heavily booed in his return to Philadelphia after his ugly exit from the team that culminated in his trade to the Nets. When asked about the moment, though, the Australian star said he actually thought “it was gonna be louder.”

Is Simmons saying that he found the Sixers fans’ boos too toned down? Maybe. But sure enough, Philly fans won’t like that act of provocation.

Maybe the next time he returns–set on January 25, 2023–the Philly faithful will let him hear it.

"I thought it was gonna be louder." Ben Simmons on the boos from Sixers fans in Philly 🤣pic.twitter.com/ZkA26ZUKgy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 23, 2022

For what it’s worth, Ben Simmons did show his appreciation for those Sixers fans who remain supportive of him despite his departure from the team. Prior to the game, there were actually several fans who asked for autographs from him while welcoming his return.

“It was nice to have support in Philadelphia still. … I think I did some things in Philadelphia that can be respected,” Simmons said of the support he got.

Simmons and the Nets had a forgettable game, losing 115-106 to the Sixers who were playing without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. Still, it’s safe to say it is a game that Ben won’t forget any time soon.