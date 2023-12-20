Still working his way to full strength from a back injury, Ben Simmons remains on the Nets' sideline.

Ben Simmons has proven to still be effective when on the court for the Brooklyn Nets, but injuries have derailed his chances to find overall success. Out since early November with a lower back nerve impingement, Simmons is set to miss even more time.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Simmons has continued to increase his individual court work and is making good progress. However, the former All-Star will remain sidelined, as the team will provide another update on his status in two weeks.

Since coming to the Nets in the James Harden trade back in 2022, Simmons has played in just 48 total games for the Nets, averaging 6.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor. Not known for his scoring abilities, Simmons has made a difference as a facilitator and primary defensive option who can guard numerous positions.

In the limited time he has played this season, Simmons showcased his abilities to be a primary rebounder and playmaker for the Nets, averaging 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Receiving an epidural shot as treatment for his current back issue, the Nets remain confident that the former top overall pick will be able to return to the court at some point in 2024.

Without Simmons, Brooklyn has posted a 10-10 record. Overall, the Nets find themselves with a 13-13 record.

As a result of Simmons' injury, the Nets have turned to others for production. In the backcourt, Cam Thomas has been having a breakout third season in the NBA, averaging a career-high 24.4 points per game. Outside of the backcourt, veteran forward Royce O'Neale has filled the “utility” role originally held by Simmons entering the year.

Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith Jr. are also injured for the Nets and the team provided updates on their status as well on Wednesday. Smith is currently listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, as Walker is expected to return to the lineup sometime next week.