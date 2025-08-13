Kansas City Chiefs fans got only a glimpse of Patrick Mahomes on Saturday during the team's preseason opener. Following an Arizona Cardinals fumble on the opening kickoff, Mahomes played three snaps, the last of which was a one-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee. However, that was all she wrote for the star signal caller, as he would not re-enter the game.

“It was definitely a little bit of a bummer,” Mahomes said on the Up And Adams Show. “You know, you wanna get out there and get a couple of snaps in. I always say you wanna kind of get hit. Just to kind of feel that, if you've ever been at quarterback. Not hit hard, but just enough so you feel that you're not wearing that yellow jersey anymore. But it's obviously good that we got a turnover early. We scored a touchdown and got in and out moderately healthy. I'm sure I'll get a couple more snaps as the preseason goes on, and I'm ready to get back out there and play some football.

“Hopefully [it will be after this week]. We'll see. I always let Coach Reid make the decisions, but I'll be out there at some point in this preseason and hopefully get a couple more drives.”

Patrick Mahomes' reaction to only throwing 1 pass in the preseason opener? "A little bummed" — but says we can expect to see some more action as the preseason goes on@heykayadams | @PatrickMahomes | @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FxObF2Orfc — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 11, 2025

It's not surprising that the Chiefs want to protect their star quarterback during the preseason. However, fans will be itching to see whether the team's offense can bounce back in 2025.

Chiefs bench Patrick Mahomes after three-play drive during preseason opener

Article Continues Below

Mahomes threw for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, both career lows, while leading a revamped Kansas City offense. Travis Kelce, his top target, took a sizable step back in production. The veteran tight end totaled 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, both career lows.

Yet, the Chiefs still managed to win their fifth AFC Championship in the last six years. However, they suffered an embarrassing 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes should have a chip on his shoulder this season following the most lopsided Super Bowl loss of his career.

The Chiefs are tied for the NFL's highest over/under win total at 11.5, per ESPN Bet. However, they hold the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +850, trailing the Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who are all at +700, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City will continue its preseason on Friday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mahomes and co. will then face the Chicago Bears at home on Aug. 22 before their regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 5.