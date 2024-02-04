Ben Simmons speaks on Tyrese Maxey's improvement, amid first All-Star appearance, after Nets win over 76ers.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons recently returned to Philadelphia, where he started his career as the 76ers' No. 1 overall pick in 2016. While there's a love-hate relationship between Simmons and the 76ers, there will always be a bond with the players Simmons grew with in his time in Philly. One of the biggest risers of the 2023-24 season has been 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. Simmons made sure to mention how proud he is of Maxey and his individual success following the Nets victory over Philadelphia.

“He deserves it,” said Simmons, per Ky Carlin at Sixers Wire. “He puts in so much work. I’ve seen him, three years now, and he just doesn’t stop working. He’s got a great IQ, good person, I’m really happy for him. He continues to grow and really lead this team.”

Maxey was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. He's currently averaging 26.2 points and 6.4 assists. Simmons gave a rundown of how well he's been able to play for the 76ers and how he's been able to improve with his skillset. The development of Maxey with the 76ers and comradery that Maxey has shown with Joel Embiid is what Philly was looking for with Simmons. With the 76ers and Simmons going their sperate ways it led to Maxey taking a big leap and Philadelphia being able to enhance their roster.

“He’s so quick as a small guard, but he’s pretty strong. He gets to the rim, shoots the ball really well off the dribble. He just keeps getting better, keep developing his game. He puts a lot of work in. the sky’s the limit for him.”