The 76ers needed a huge boost in the midst of a brutal stretch of play — and Tyrese Maxey came through with a career-high night.

When the Philadelphia 76ers were more down on their luck than they ever were at any point this season, Tyrese Maxey swooped in with a masterful performance to rejuvenate the team's spirits.

Joel Embiid's left meniscus injury, which will continue to sideline him, will be watched closely. It holds the Sixers' season in the balance. Maxey is fresh off of an ankle sprain that he admitted still hasn’t fully healed. He wanted to play with Embiid being ruled out. Suffice it to say he did more than just play, he shined.

Maxey unloaded 51 points on the Utah Jazz in a close win, snapping a four-game losing streak. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and wasted no time showing why. He hit seven triples in nine tries and torched various Utah defenders on his way to a historic performance, his second 50-burger of the season.

With all the uncertainty around Embiid brewing at the end of a brutal road trip, Maxey and the 76ers just needed a break. In a thrilling, grind-it-out game — their fifth consecutive one on the road — they got one.

“I think we needed this emotionally after [news of] the big fella and just a couple of games that we lost on this trip, the four games we lost on this trip. So we needed this dub,” Tyrese Maxey told reporters in Utah. “It was an emotional win for us — and we got it.”

The 76ers suffered losses against the Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors. The skid cost them their standing in the Eastern Conference. They’re now the fifth seed, trailing the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Winning without Embiid has proven to be a tough goal for this Philly team, which is now 4-9 in such games. But that’s the only path forward as Embiid's knee undergoes evaluation.

Even with all the concern around Embiid's status moving forward, Maxey — who got a congratulatory phone call from the big man himself as his name was announced as an All-Star — helped restore some good feelings around the team, at least temporarily. While he continues to insist his primary goal is helping his team win and not being named an All-Star, it's an honor he is proud to receive.

“Blessed, blessed. Great day, honestly. It was a wonderful day,” Tyrese Maxey said. “And honestly, I keep saying, I'm just happy we got the win. It wouldn't have mattered if we lost. We'd all be sitting here sad on the way back on this long flight to Philly. But the vibes are good now.”