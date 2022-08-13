Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.

For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for KD. But, the Celtics, Raptors, Heat, and even the 76ers are interested in potentially acquiring the Slim Reaper. We know how much Durant loves the game of basketball and it always felt unlikely he might sit out of training camp to force the Nets’ hand. After this latest feud with Tsai and the front office though, ESPN guru Brian Windhorst truly believes Kevin Durant could be absent once camp rolls around if he doesn’t get his way.

“A week ago, if you had asked me, ‘will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he’s not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘I can’t see it.’ Now I can see it. That is what we’re headed towards.”

Windhorst sees this getting ugly. There seemed to a hope that KD could actually change his mind and stay put. That being said, he’s clearly not thinking of a future in Brooklyn unless Nash and Marks are gone.

It’s honestly puzzling because Kevin Durant was the one who endorsed Nash to be the Nets’ head coach and he’s always backed up the two-time MVP whenever criticism comes his way. Something must’ve happened between them.

Another Ben Simmons training camp saga on the horizon? Windhorst is one of the best in the business, so perhaps it’s possible. We shall see.