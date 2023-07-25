The Brooklyn Nets are adding a young center to the frontcourt mix ahead of training camp. The team has agreed to terms with former Marist center Patrick Gardner, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Gardner averaged 19.1 points and 6.6 rebounds on 49.7 percent shooting in 2022-23, earning Second Team All-MAAC honors in his lone season with the Red Foxes. The 24-year-old was named to the All-MAAC tournament team after leading Marist to the conference championship game despite a 10-19 regular season record.

At 6-foot-11, Gardner presents a floor-spacing option at center, shooting 38.3 percent from three on 4.5 attempts per game last season.

Patrick Gardner of Marist in the MAAC is circulating in NBA circles We have been reached out to multiple times in the last few weeks by scouts looking for info on the 6’11 stud Former D2 player pic.twitter.com/gyqMle1QI3 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 3, 2023

Gardner played six seasons at the collegiate level, spending his first three years at Nassau Community College, where he was named Third Team National Junior College All-American in 2020. He then joined Division II Saint Michael's College, where he was named First Team All Northeast-10 in 2022.

The big man's breakout year at Marist earned him a Summer League spot with the Miami Heat. In three games with Miami, Gardner averaged 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds on 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) shooting from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from three.

Gardner joins a Nets center group for training camp that will feature breakout big man Nic Claxton, 2021 first-round pick Day'Ron Sharpe and 2023 first-round pick Noah Clowney. After signing second-round pick Jalen Wilson and Summer League standout Armoni Brooks to two-way contracts, Brooklyn has one two-way spot open for 2023-24.

Brooklyn will get another extended look at Gardner when he takes the floor for the Egyptian National Team at the FIBA World Cup in late August.