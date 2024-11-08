The Brooklyn Nets have been among the NBA's top surprises early this season. While many projected the rebuilding squad to be in the running for the league's worst record, Brooklyn has started 4-4 under first-time head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Led by veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, the Nets rank 10th in offense through eight games. Defensively, they've bought into Fernandez's emphasis on ball pressure, forcing 15.8 turnovers per game, the sixth-most in the league.

However, Fernandez's group will face its toughest test yet when they travel to face the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers this weekend.

“It’s a good challenge,” the coach said. “We’re gonna face something that we haven’t faced yet. And I think that’s a cool thing for a new group, getting those challenges in front of you and [seeing] how you respond. We definitely have to go one game at a time. We don’t need to think about the back-to-back, per say, we have to think about Boston. And since they won the NBA championship last year, I think we should be excited enough to go play that team.”

The Celtics rank second in offense and seventh in defense while posting a 7-2 record. While the Nets have welcomed several new faces this season, the holdovers from last year's squad know what reigning champs are capable of at TD Garden.

Nets preparing for toughest test of season against Celtics

Brooklyn's last meeting with Boston resulted in a 50-point loss, the second-worst in franchise history. Following the embarrassing defeat, the team fired head coach Jacque Vaughn at last year's All-Star break.

Several players discussed the blowout and the challenges the Celtics will present ahead of the upcoming matchup.

“I definitely spoke about it because that was probably the craziest game I’ve been a part of,” Dorian Finney-Smith said. “Just [talked about it] to a couple of guys on the team, just how bad they kicked our ass… Around that time it was tough for guys to stay locked in mentally. Especially when we knew we weren't in the playoff run and you were kind of outside looking in. It was tough last year.”

“But that's over with… We've got a whole new team, a whole new system… And we're trying to get this win tomorrow… It’s going to be a good game. A great challenge.”

The Nets took a new direction organizationally this summer. However, their surprise start has been led by returning players. Schroder has been among the top point guards in the league, averaging 19.9 points and 7.3 assists per game on 51/49/86 shooting splits.

While questions remain about his efficiency and playmaking, Cam Thomas is near the top of the league in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith led Brooklyn during Monday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, combining for 37 points on 8-of-12 shooting from three. And Nic Claxton is beginning to resemble his usual self while progressing back from a hamstring injury.

Ziaire Williams has been another surprise in the early going after the Nets acquired him in a salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies. The former No. 10 pick has made a noticeable two-way impact, averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three.

While the Nets recognize the challenge ahead in Boston, they're trusting their approach as they attempt to ride the momentum of their start.

“It’s the NBA. All 30 teams are capable of winning on any given night,” Williams said. “So, it’s the same approach whether we play the Celtics or the Pistons. Of course, the Celtics are a great team. They’re the defending champs, but it’s the same approach. Working on what we do best and game planning for what they got going on.”