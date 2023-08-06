Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons returning to full health is one of the biggest storylines this offseason as the star has battled back from multiple injuries over the past few years but has yet to regain his All-Star form due to injury setbacks and other variables.

A 3-time All-Star that was once compared to the likes of four-time MVP LeBron James, the natural gifts that Simmons possesses have been routinely undermined by an ailing mind and body. That said, even after the Nets traded their championship-caliber core of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant, there were still sizable expectations for the former first overall pick.

Expectations that have only grown in recent weeks with promising reports about his health status and encouraging words from teammates like Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Nets forward Cam Johnson is the latest member of the team to hype up what's becoming a highly anticipated return for Simmons.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Johnson, who could be on the verge of his own breakout season after landing with Brooklyn as part of the Phoenix Suns’ trade package for Durant, says that Simmons “sounds good” (per Ethan Sears of the New York Posts).

“He’s in a good place,” Johnson continues. “He says it’s progressing and he’s excited for the season. Looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table this year. I expect him to be, if not full form, pretty close to it.”

Simmons, who at his best is a blur in transition, a constant driving threat and one of the best passers in the world, might penciled in as the starting point guard in 2023-24. If so, he will presumably play alongside Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson and center Nic Claxton.