The Seattle Mariners made their bullpen better just a day before the MLB Trade Deadline as they are trading for Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson. The Mariners are looking to make a run to the postseason this year, and they are trying to get the pitching staff in good shape to gear up for a run.

“Mariners acquiring Caleb Ferguson from Pirates, source tells @TheAthletic,” Ken Rosenthal said in a post.

In return, the Pirates are getting minor league pitcher Jeter Martinez from Seattle.

“The Pirates are getting P Jeter Martinez in return for Ferguson,” Jonathan Mayo said in a post.

Caleb Ferguson is having a solid season so far after 45 appearances with the Pirates. He currently has a 3.74 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Ferguson has pitched 43.1 innings so far this year, and he has given up 18 earned runs and 33 hits. He has also struck out 34 batters and walked 14.

Ferguson has been on the move a lot recently as this will be the second straight season that he has played for two different teams. He started out last season on the New York Yankees, but he ended with the Houston Astros. He came to Pittsburgh during the offseason and he started the 2025 season there, but he is now making the move to Seattle.

During the first five years of Ferguson's career, he played for one team. During the last two seasons, he has now been with four following this trade to the Mariners. Ferguson started his career back in 2018 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he was in LA through the 2023 season.

The Mariners are currently 57-51 on the season, and they are hanging in there with the Astros in the AL West race. Seattle is only 4.5 games back of Houston, and if the season ended today, the Mariners would go to the playoffs with the last Wild Card spot.

We have seen the Mariners fall just short of the postseason before, and the team is trying to make sure that it doesn't happen again this season. The addition of Caleb Ferguson should help.