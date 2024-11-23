Many assumed the Brooklyn Nets would trade Cam Johnson this summer after they pivoted to a rebuild. A month into the season, the 28-year-old has been central to the team exceeding expectations.

Johnson is off to one of the best starts to his career while stepping into an expanded offensive role following Mikal Bridges' departure. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaged 18.1 points and 2.9 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from three, all career-highs.

After battling injuries throughout a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Johnson credited improved health and added opportunities for his high-level start.

“Just taking advantage of opportunities… Finding a rhythm, being able to be healthy all through preseason and god-willing, continue to stay healthy, is important,” he said. “Es pecially as a shooter, rhythm is really important. It's hard to just miss time, come back and think everything's gonna work out. But no matter what challenges are thrown, I'm just gonna keep on playing my game and trying to get some wins on the board for us.

With the Nets lacking a star, Johnson has shouldered a heavier offensive burden as a self-creator. He's been efficient in doing so.

The third-year Net is shooting a career-high 76 percent at the rim, ranking in the 76th percentile among NBA forwards, per CleaningTheGlass. He's attempting a career-high 3.3 free throws per game and converting at a 91.8 percent clip.

Cam Johnson raising Nets floor in expanded offensive role

With leading scorer Cam Thomas sidelined Tuesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, Johnson scored 34 points, four off his career-high, on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from three during a 116-115 win. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the performance exemplified the team's trust in the veteran as more than a three-point shooter.

“I’ve always thought that he’s a very good overall player, not just a shooter,” Fernandez said Friday. “Not having CT the other day, I told him, ‘I’m gonna give you the ball more, and the team needs you to do that.’ And he was excellent. Sometimes, players show you what they’re able to do, and sometimes, you decide. I see that I can give him the ball a lot. That’s great that his teammates also trust him, and they can see that.”

Johnson's hot start will add to trade speculation as the season progresses. The former lottery pick's three-and-D skillset, along with his improved self-creation, make him a fit for virtually any contender.

With the Nets eyeing a top draft pick, general manager Sean Marks is expected to field offers for several veterans ahead of the deadline.