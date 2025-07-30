The San Francisco 49ers have had an interesting 2025 NFL training camp, as they prepare to bounce back from a poor 2024 season. Now, oddsmakers expect them to contend for the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL season. But there have been some issues in the 49ers' training camp. So far, there have been some 49ers training camp losers who have not consistently put it together. With the 2025 NFL season around the corner, there needs to be more urgency in Santa Clara.

The 49ers' training camp is already dealing with injuries. Notwithstanding, Jauan Jennings is injured while also wanting a contract extension. The Niners are dealing with some issues with depth at wide receiver. Because of this, it is affecting one of the three players on this list. While one of those players is already a good player, his struggles show how important it is to have good receivers.

These three players can be considered 49ers training camp losers for now. Yet, there is still time for all of them to get better and show that it is just a temporary obstacle. These three players have had some inconsistencies during the first week of training camp.

Brock Purdy had an inconsistent day this week

Brock Purdy is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Therefore, this does not particularly mean that his performance at the 49ers training camp is apocalyptic. Indeed, Purdy has made nice plays because that is what he usually does. One of those passes on Monday included a solid 15-yard pass that went over Fred Warner's head and into the hands of Demarcus Robinson. Likewise, he fired a 30-yard bullet down the sideline to Russell Gage. There was also an instance where he had a great 15-yard scramble on 3rd and 12.

Purdy still only went 7-for-15 during Monday's 49ers training camp. Of course, he did not have any of his starting receivers available. Brandon Aiyuk and Jacob Cowing did not practice due to injury. Also, Ricky Pearsall played for just half the practice. Purdy just became a father, which could possibly explain his struggles.

Most don't expect Purdy to struggle too much. Overall, many expect him to again be a strong quarterback who helps the Niners through a lot. It is worth noting that he went 34-for-50 with three interceptions through his first five practices.

Alfred Collins lost one-on-one battles at 49ers' training camp

The 49ers signed Alfred Collins to a $10.3 million contract after drafting him in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, there have been some reports that he has struggled in the 49ers' training camp.

Collins lost a lot of his reps during one-on-one battles. While that might frustrate a lot of Niners' fans, it's important to note that he is likely still adjusting to the NFL level. There is a chance it is a balancing issue, which could be affecting his timing. While there have been great reviews about CJ West, the opinions on Collins have been far more mixed.

Connor Colby is not protecting well during at training camp

The Niners have had offensive line issues since a missed block infamously led to Purdy getting sacked in Super Bowl 58 against the Chiefs. That missed play resulted in the Niners kicking a field goal instead of getting a first down. Therefore, there has been a lot of scrutiny on the Niners' offensive line. There is a lot of attention on Connor Colby.

Despite many concerns about the offensive line, the Niners drafted just Colby in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. San Francisco did not draft one single offensive tackle but instead took the 6-foot-6 guard from Iowa. So far, it has not been great. Similar to Collins, he is losing a lot of his one-on-one battles. The defense was pushing him backward, and Colby ended up chasing more often than not. Ultimately, this could be a simple issue of getting stronger. Colby does not seem like he has the strength to start for the Niners right now.