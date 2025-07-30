The Seattle Mariners lost the Athletics 6-1 on Tuesday night. Nick Kurtz ended the game with a stellar catch leading the Athletics to another win. Despite the loss, Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena was able to steal his 20th base of the season, tying the team lead with Julio Rodriguez. The steal gave Arozarena his fifth straight 20/20 season of his career.

Getting one 20/20 season is difficult in Major League Baseball. Very few players have been able to do it in multiple seasons. However, Arozarena finds himself in elite company after Tuesday night. He is one of ten players in league history to have five straight 20/20 seasons. Seattle's social media page celebrated the former All-Star after the game.

Arozarena and Rodriguez are both on pace to notch 30/30 seasons, which is another big achievement. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has received a lot of praise for his stellar season at the plate as well. However, Rodriguez has emerged as a consistent offensive threat alongside Arozarena. They are a big reason why Seattle has remained competitive in the American League West.

The Mariners have a chance to win their series against the Athletics on Wednesday. If they do, they will inch even closer to the Houston Astros in their division race. After Seattle traded for Josh Naylor, the team's expectations are that much higher. Arozarena's production at the plate and the base paths will play a big role in determining how successful the team is.

He and Rodriguez have taken on leadership roles in the Mariners' clubhouse. However, the team's recent struggles have drowned Seattle in trade rumors ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Even after adding Naylor, experts believe the team is one or two pieces away from seriously contending for a title.

For now, the team celebrates Arozarena joining a small list of players with five 20/20 seasons in a row. Regardless of where his team finishes in the standings, the outfielder has continued to produce at the highest level for his team.