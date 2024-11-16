Madison Square Garden is known for its bright lights, raucous fans and celebrity row. Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has played some of his best basketball amidst those elements. Friday's Knicks-Nets matchup was the latest example.

Thomas scored a game-high 43 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from three during a 124-122 Nets loss. Tom Brady was among the celebrities in attendance to witness the performance. The seven-time Super Bowl winner showed respect for Thomas' game during the Brooklyn guard's elite showing.

“I put my best foot forward and play to the best of my ability, no matter where it is. Today was kind of dope, though, seeing Tom Brady,” Thomas said. “I was a big Tom Brady fan growing up. I don't usually get like that with people, but that was kinda dope. He gave me a little look when I hit a three, too. That really was a good moment for me, for sure.”

Thomas became the fifth visiting player to record multiple 40-point performances at MSG before turning 24, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Rick Barry and Trae Young. The 23-year-old has averaged 27.8 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field and 42.4 from three over five games when playing over 20 minutes in the building.

Cam Thomas nearly wills Nets to upset victory over Knicks

Thomas hit five straight threes to open Friday's game, finishing the first quarter with 19 points. After the Nets fell behind by 21 in the second half, he scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth quarter to keep his team alive.

The fourth-year guard was unphased by New York's defensive wing duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, nearly carrying Brooklyn to an upset win.

“He’s not afraid of the bright lights, and I can tell you that from the first shot he took,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “His teammates knew that we had to find him. I tried to do my best to help him, to find him. Obviously, they put OG [Anunoby] on him, who is a very good defender and very physical, and he still found a way to score… It was an amazing performance by CT. From the beginning, he kept us alive.”

Thomas is off to an impressive start during his first season as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option. He's averaged 25.3 points per game on 46/40/89 shooting splits over 13 appearances. The LSU product has posted a career-high 60.3 true shooting percentage, three points above the league average despite attempting 18.3 shots per game.

Thomas will have another opportunity to showcase his skills at Madison Square Garden when the Nets and Knicks meet again on Sunday.