Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA for using derogatory and disparaging language during an interview after Thursday’s 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls, the league announced in a Friday tweet.

Thomas made the comment during a sideline interview with TNT reporter Jared Greenberg following the win over the Bulls, Bleacher Report Breaking News Writer Adam Wells wrote in a Friday article.

“We already had good looking guys, no homo,” he said.

Cam Thomas was responding to a comment from Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who spoke about the trade package the Nets sent in the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Dinwiddie was traded with forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and two second-round picks for Irving and forward Markieff Morris.

“We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking,” Dinwiddie said. “And the Nets needed some help in that department.”

Cam Thomas apologized in a late-Thursday tweet following the game, saying he was excited about the win and was being playful when he made the comment.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview,” Thomas wrote. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Former Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert was fined $75,000 for using the phrase in a 2013 postgame press conference, according to Bleacher Report. Then-NBA commissioner David Stern called the fine "necessary to reinforce that such offensive comments will not be tolerated by the NBA."

“While Roy has issued an apology, which is no doubt sincere, a fine is necessary to reinforce that such offensive comments will not be tolerated by the NBA,” said Stern.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for using the same language as Cam Thomas in a 2018 interview.