Even when the Brooklyn Nets win, they lose. While they snapped a three-game losing streak with a blowout over the Memphis Grizzlies Monday at FedEx Forum, it came at the expense of Cam Thomas, their second-leading scorer.
Leading by 24 points with seven minutes left, Thomas turned his right ankle after landing on Day'Ron Sharpe's foot. He was helped to the locker room with a noticeable limp and did not return.
Thomas, who missed nine games due to a left ankle sprain earlier this season, underwent X-rays postgame, which came back negative, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
While he appeared to be putting little weight on his leg when leaving the floor, Thomas said the sprain is less severe than the one he suffered in his opposite ankle, per New York Post's Brian Lewis.
“I mean, I'm able to walk on it, so it's not bad, but I will take it day by day,” he said.
Cam Thomas posted 14 points and a team-high five assists on 5-of-14 shooting before exiting. The 22-year-old has been a focal point of Brooklyn's offense in his third season while receiving a rotation role for the first time in his career, averaging 21.0 points per game on 44/36/84 shooting splits.
Thomas' status is in doubt ahead of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Ben Simmons played versus Memphis after exiting Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to leg soreness, posting four points, six rebounds and three assists on 2-of-2 shooting in 14 minutes. Simmons will not play at Orlando, according to Lewis.
The three-time All-Star recently returned from a three-month absence due to a back injury. He has yet to appear in a back-to-back this season.