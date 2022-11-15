Published November 15, 2022

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.

The TNT analyst believes the Association dropped the ball in doing so and basically mishandled the entire situation. This is what Barkley had to say on CNN early Tuesday morning:

“People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.”

“This thing with free speech has really gotten out of hand,” he added. “You can’t go around insulting people and think it’s OK just because it’s freedom of speech.”

"People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things." Charles Barkley says the NBA "dropped the ball" on Kyrie Irving and the action it took surrounding his antisemitic tweet.

Charles Barkley certainly has a point. It was the Nets who suspended Irving, not the NBA. But, he also said that Kyrie should get the chance to play again because after all, everyone makes mistakes. Right now, the veteran PG still needs to complete six steps Brooklyn laid out before he returns to the court.

A couple of weeks back, both Shaquille O’Neal and Barkley slammed Kyrie for his insensitive tweet, calling him an “idiot” in the process. There is no question Irving made a mistake and he has since apologized. But, Charles Barkley clearly believes the league should’ve reprimanded him.