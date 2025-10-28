The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with fan favorite Drew Timme before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Yet, some speculated that the former Gonzaga star could return to fill the team's final two-way spot. Any hopes of a reunion ended on Saturday.

The Long Island Nets traded Timme and their 2027 first-round pick to the South Bay Lakers for guard Nate Williams.

Timme broke out with Long Island last season after joining the team in a midseason trade from the Stockton Kings. The 24-year-old averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 58/39/73 shooting splits over 29 appearances. His performance earned him a 10-day contract with Brooklyn late in the season.

Nets waive Drew Timme, acquire former Houston Rockets guard Nate Williams

Article Continues Below

Timme continued to impress over nine NBA appearances with the Nets, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 25.7 percent from three. Brooklyn signed him to a non-guaranteed two-year deal. However, with Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and rookie first-round pick Danny Wolf at center, the team waived Timme ahead of this season.

Timme now joins a Lakers organization that has had a glaring need at center since trading Anthony Davis for Luka Donic. Los Angeles signed Deandre Ayton in free agency, but backups Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber are battling injuries.

Meanwhile, the Nets acquired Williams, a Long Island native who appeared in 44 NBA games with the Houston Rockets over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-5 guard went undrafted out of Buffalo in 2022 and spent his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He signed a two-way contract with Houston before the 2023-24 campaign.

The Rockets converted Williams to a four-year, $8.2 million standard deal in March. However, the team waived him in July, after which he signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Lakers, ultimately landing with their G League affiliate.