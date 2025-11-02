Danny Wolf's NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets will have to wait longer. The Nets ruled out the No. 27 pick for Sunday's Philadelphia 76ers matchup due to a left ankle sprain. Wolf injured his ankle during Brooklyn's shootaround before the team's Oct. 22 regular-season opener.

The big man missed the Nets' first three games due to his ankle sprain. However, he did not have an injury designation for Monday's Houston Rockets matchup, missing the game due to a G League assignment. Wolf was removed from Brooklyn's status report altogether and available for Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but did not see any action.

His return to the injury report for the 76ers matchup suggests a setback in his recovery.

Danny Wolf yet to make Nets debut while tending to lingering ankle injury

Article Continues Below

Wolf is the only of the Nets' NBA-record five rookie first-round picks yet to make his debut. The 6-foot-11 big man dazzled last season at Michigan while playing extended stretches as a point guard, averaging 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from three.

Wolf appeared to be the Nets' most NBA-ready rookie during the preseason. He flashed his versatile offensive skill set during a pair of matchups with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 13.0 minutes per game.

Wolf is unlikely to have a solidified rotation spot early this season. He spent time at power forward and center throughout training camp. However, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe occupy the team's center spots. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney open the year as the starter and backup at power forward.

As a result, Wolf is expected to spend time in the G League early this season. However, Clowney has had a disappointing start to the year, averaging 5.2 points while shooting 7-of-28 (25 percent) from the field and 4-of-20 (20 percent) from three through his first five appearances. If the third-year forward's struggles continue, Wolf's first NBA opportunity could come sooner rather than later.