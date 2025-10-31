The Brooklyn Nets' selection of Egor Demin with their first lottery pick in 15 years was much-maligned. A large portion of that skepticism stemmed from the Russian point guard's subpar outside shooting at BYU. However, he's quelled those concerns across eight Summer League and NBA appearances, converting 23 of 48 (43.8 percent) three-point attempts.

The worry for the Nets is that Demin, who missed a portion of the preseason due to a plantar fascia tear, has done virtually nothing offensively outside of that. The 19-year-old has yet to attempt a two-point field goal through four regular-season appearances. He's the first player in NBA history to begin his career with 20 three-point attempts over a four-game stretch without attempting a two-pointer, according to Stathead.

Jordi Fernandez benched Demin during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, after which he delivered an urgent message to the rookie about his lack of aggressiveness.

“He's gotta figure it out,” Fernandez said. “Obviously, I want him to touch the paint. Everybody will figure it out that he's a threat from the three-point line, but he cannot play just behind the three. So touching the paint, spraying the ball [is what he needs to do]. I'm okay if he finishes with a lot of threes and a lot of assists, but at some point, it's can you be more aggressive when they're in the bonus? Can you play off two feet and all those things? We're gonna need him to, but this is just like the proper steps, so I'm not that concerned or anything. ”

Through four games, Demin has driven only seven times, per NBA.com stats. Meanwhile, fellow rookie point guard Ben Saraf has 29 drives in only nine more minutes of action.

Some of Demin's limited paint touches stem from his deficiencies as a ball-handler at this early stage of his development. He's struggled to initiate offense or get past NBA-level defenders thus far. However, his pick-and-roll playmaking — his greatest strength at BYU — has been nullified by his passivity.

Many regarded Demin as the draft's top passer. Yet, he's posted just 11 assists through five NBA appearances (one preseason and four regular season). He tallied four assists across three Summer League games.

The No. 8 pick has been tentative in the pick-and-roll, often picking up his dribble and looking to pass before putting the defending big man in conflict.

“That’s definitely something I’ve got to improve in my game with getting to this new level, new physicality,” Demin said of his limited paint touches following the Nets' Oct. 24 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I think this is where my playmaking can be on a different level, when I get to the paint more… We have a lot of shooters, and for me, getting to the paint is an opportunity to make their lives easier and create something good for them. So that's something I'm really having in focus. And I'm really planning to work on it even more and trying to adjust myself so I can be able to do that more.”

While his handle has much room for improvement, Demin admitted that he'll need to shift his mindset to make a greater impact offensively.

“I think mentality is a big part of it, how aggressive I am mentally,” he said. “For now, I wish I was more aggressive putting pressure on the rim. And I think that is what I'm missing in my game right now these last two games. That is where it's going to open up so many more opportunities for all of us —me personally and my teammates. I think that's something I’ve got to overall get together physicality-wise, technical-wise and mentally.”

Fortunately for the Nets, Demin will have no shortage of opportunities to play through growing pains during a tanking season. While the rookie's offensive shortcomings have limited Brooklyn's offense, the team has played at a respectable level on that end.

The Nets' 114.9 offensive rating ranks 14th in the NBA, and their 54.0 effective field goal percentage ranks 16th. Despite playing with exclusively rookie point guards, they rank 15th in turnovers at 15.8 per game. Brooklyn will be back in action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at Barclays Center.