The Brooklyn Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell again during Wednesday's home matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Russell will remain sidelined for his third consecutive game due to a right shin contusion.

The veteran point guard, who joined the Nets from the Los Angeles Lakers in a Dec. 29 trade, sustained the injury during Saturday's 123-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He had averaged 16.5 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game on 50.0 percent shooting over his first two appearances with Brooklyn before the 76ers matchup.

The Nets have lost their last two games while dealing with an extensive injury report. Cam Johnson (right ankle sprain) and Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain) are both sidelined for extended periods. Brooklyn then lost Russell and Ben Simmons at point guard.

Simmons has missed the team's last two games due to left calf soreness. He's questionable for the Pistons matchup due to lower back injury management. The three-time All-Star has averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists over seven appearances since replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard.

The Nets have averaged 96.5 points and 18.0 turnovers on 42/32/63 shooting splits over the last two games. Keon Johnson has served as the team's primary ball-handler during that span, averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 assists on 9-of-24 shooting (37.5 percent). Tyrese Martin has also seen an expanded role, averaging a team-high 15.5 points on 12-of-30 shooting (40.0 percent).

The slew of injuries comes after the Nets seemingly committed to a hard tank by trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in a two-week span. Following its last two losses, the rebuilding squad has dropped five of its last six games.

Brooklyn has ground to make up in the loss column if it hopes to have a decent shot at a top-three pick in June's draft. After a surprise start, the Nets have a 13-23 record, putting them on a 30-win pace after entering the year with a 19.5-win projection. If the season ended today, they would have the seventh-best odds in the draft lottery.