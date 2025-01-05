The Brooklyn Nets' injury struggles grew more dire on Saturday. Already down Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas, the team lost point guards Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell. Simmons was a late scratch due to left calf soreness before a 123-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, while Russell exited the matchup due to a left shin contusion and did not return.

Simmons began experiencing calf discomfort during warmups. His absence comes after he missed Thursday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks due to load management on the second night of a back-to-back. The three-time All-Star has averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists over seven appearances since replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard.

Russell injured his shin early in this 76ers loss. The 28-year-old posted five points, four assists and three turnovers on 1-of-4 shooting in 14 minutes before sustaining the injury. Entering the matchup, he had averaged 16.5 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game on 50.0 percent shooting over his first two appearances after joining Brooklyn via trade.

Depleted Nets offense struggles during blowout vs. 76ers

With Johnson, Thomas, Simmons and Russell out, the Nets struggled to produce offensively against Philadelphia. They shot 34-of-83 (41 percent) from the field with 22 turnovers. Meanwhile, the 76ers shot 42-of-82 (51.2 percent) while scoring 32 points off turnovers.

Keon Johnson handled a large share of Brooklyn's ball-handling responsibilities. The 22-year-old posted 15 points and eight assists on 5-of-14 shooting. Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from three. Tyrese Martin added 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Saturday's loss marks the Nets' 12th in their last 16 games, dropping them to 13-22. If the season ended today, Brooklyn would have the seventh-best odds in the draft lottery.

The Nets will reevaluate Russell and Simmons before Monday's home matchup with the Indiana Pacers. However, they will be without Johnson and Thomas for an extended period. Johnson will miss at least the next three games due to an ankle sprain, while Thomas will be out for nine due to a hamstring strain.