After leading Germany to a gold medal at last year's FIBA Basketball World Cup, Dennis Schroder has continued his international dominance at the Olympics. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been one of the most productive players in Paris, averaging 18.0 points per game on 52/41/100 shooting splits while leading Germany to a semifinal appearance. Schroder leads the tournament in assists, averaging 8.8 per game.

While he's continued his high-level international play, Schroder's NBA future remains a question mark. With the Nets trading Mikal Bridges and entering a rebuild this summer, the floor general is one of several veterans facing uncertain futures in Brooklyn. The team is expected to be among the worst in the NBA this season as they aim for a top selection in a loaded 2025 draft.

Despite this, Schroder has no reservations about building a future with the organization.

“I want to be in Brooklyn long-term. Hopefully that works out,” he told Andscape's Marc J. Spears. “I want to be a veteran who shows the young people the way and how we should play and how we play as a team. I understand that the NBA is always more individual, but I want to make one team like we had in Atlanta where it was about just winning and really not [caring] who scores.

And I want to bring that back to the NBA, to the Brooklyn Nets. And hopefully they see the same vision and of course still compete on the highest level, but that’s going to take some time.”

Schroder is entering the final year of his contract. While he may not fit the Nets' new timeline, he is the only true point guard on the team's roster. His ball-handling, passing and secondary shot-creation could provide a calming presence for Brooklyn's young prospects.

Schroder and his agent have already spoken with newly hired Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who was in Paris with Team Canada.

“When it got announced that Jordi got the head coach [job], we were at the same hotel. He was there for a press conference and we sat down,” he said. “I like what he’s doing with the [Canadian] national team as well. Hopefully he sees what I am doing. My agent was talking to him as well. We are just going to see what we can do and if not, I understand. People always saying that the NBA is family, but at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

Dennis Schroder looking for stability with Nets

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder has been unable to find another NBA home. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has changed teams six times in the last six seasons.

After joining Brooklyn at last year's trade deadline, Schroder turned in one of the most productive stretches of that period. Over 29 appearances, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 41.2 percent shooting from three. He spoke highly about his comfort level with Brooklyn's front office and coaching staff throughout that period.

Now entering his 12th NBA season, Schroder is hoping his relationship with the Nets can last.

“When I got traded, the first two months was really like family and [the Nets] made sure my family is good. They texted my mom in Germany and my wife and made sure that I was good. Hopefully, it’s going to be one of those [relationships], because if I feel comfortable, anything is possible,” he said. “And that’s not just FIBA, Europe, it’s in the league, too. I want to compete on the highest level and I’m going to go at people and want to showcase myself. Hopefully we can build something in Brooklyn.”