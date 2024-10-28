Dennis Schroder doesn't take kindly to any disrespect directed at his Brooklyn Nets teammates. After Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic, the Nets point guard stood up for Ben Simmons when a fan called the Aussie “trash.” After Simmons responded, Schroder got in the fan's face, eventually needing to be separated by team personnel.

“No matter what happens to one of my teammates, I'm going to stand up for him,” Schroder told the New York Post. “So, you know whenever something happens like that, I speak up for them.”

The confrontation underscores Schroder's leadership role for a rebuilding Nets squad.

Dennis Schroder taking on important leadership role for Nets

While the Nets will shift their focus toward youth and development during their rebuild, the importance of veteran leadership has not been lost upon them. Schroder has filled that void early this season after Brooklyn acquired him for Spencer Dinwiddie at last year's trade deadline.

“I told the guys that everybody in life can be a leader,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “You can lead by your voice, you can lead by example. I’ve been around different players who have done it in different ways, and it’s super valuable for the group. With Dennis, that’s who he is. He’s a tough competitor, a leader. He does it in his own way, and he’ll let you know, and I like it. His teammates and everybody else can feel him.”

“And it’s important because when we go back to: Who do we want to be and how do we want to do it? How do we represent the Brooklyn grit and The Brooklyn Way? Dennis can definitely help us with that part with his toughness, with the way he competes. Even though I’m playing him the minutes I’m playing him and he’s still picking up full court, doing all the little things, and running the team. So you see a tough dude out there. And all his teammates see it, so that’s part of leadership. Just walking the walk instead of talking the talk. That’s important.”

Schroder is Brooklyn's only traditional point guard. The 12-year veteran will be crucial to organizing the Nets' offense this season as their young players attempt to gain their footing.

Schroder led the Nets to their first win of the season on Sunday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, posting 29 points and six assists on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 from three and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Brooklyn's veterans – Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanovic and Schroder – have been speculated as trade candidates since the team traded Mikal Bridges and pivoted to a rebuild. However, Schroder has voiced his desire to stay in Brooklyn long-term since joining the team. The German floor general is in the final year of his contract at $13 million.

“I know how this business works. But at the end of the day, to be able to be in the best league in the world, that's a blessing, and I’m always grateful for it,” Schroder said of his uncertain future. “But with Brooklyn, when I first got traded here, they texted my mom, texted my wife, sent them flowers. I love things like that. My teammates, from the first day, they were talking to me, they made me feel comfortable. That’s all you can ask for.

“Of course, the front office and all those guys, the social media guys, everybody is just cool and making sure the players are straight. That’s the reason why I can see myself, of course, being here long-term. But like I said, it’s a business at the same time, and whenever a decision is made, I just go with it and always remind myself that it’s the best league in the world. So it doesn’t matter where [I'm playing]. Even if I get traded, I always gotta see the positive side of it. But I want to stay here.”

Brooklyn isn't in a position to pass on significant draft capital or young talent in favor of keeping veterans. However, if Schroder's trade market is lukewarm as the season progresses, don't be surprised if the Nets hold onto him for his stabilizing offensive presence and leadership.