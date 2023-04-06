David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Brooklyn Nets have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race despite trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That’s a testament to not only Jacque Vaughn’s credentials as a head coach, but the solid group of players that have gelled as a team. The Nets have seen Mikal Bridges break out with the ball in his hands and an opportunity he didn’t have as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Another key player has been seven-year wing Dorian Finney-Smith. Dorian Finney-Smith sat out the Nets last game due to injury but is set to return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic as per Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News. Finney-Smith is officially listed as probable.

Nets say Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 6, 2023

Dorian Finney-Smith suffered the injury on Apr. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and sat out on the second end of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons the following day. Since arriving in the Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks, Finney-Smith has become a fairly reliable starting wing for the Nets. In 25 games, all starts, for the Nets this season, Finney-Smith has been averaging 7.2 points per game and 5.0 rebounds with shooting splits of 34.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Obviously the shooting percentage is not ideal, but Finney-Smith also provides a body on the glass and a defensive presence on the wing. To secure a top six playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament, the Nets will hope their injury report is clear and Finney-Smith remains in the lineup.