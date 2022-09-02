Former adult film superstar Lana Rhoades recently dropped a bombshell confirming that the father of her child is indeed an NBA player. This follows YouTube superstar Logan Paul’s revelation that Rhoades did have a kid with a “big-time NBA player.” Could this actually be Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant?

According to an Instagram account called LeagueAlerts Inc., this might actually be the case. The post compiled Rhoades’ recent confession about the unnamed NBA player telling her to “F off” when she told her that she was pregnant with his child. It then presented a rather compelling conspiracy theory pointing to KD’s potential involvement in all this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeagueAlerts Inc. (@leaguealerts)

Let’s not forget about Blake Griffin, though. He too has been linked to Rhoades in the past, so the former All-Star isn’t in the clear here.

Kevin Durant, however, seems to be sitting on a hotter seat. Rhoades herself previously hinted at going on a date with the Nets star, who even allegedly brought a backup date during their night out. As the conspiracy theory above notes, there indeed seems to be some evidence linking KD as Rhoades’ baby daddy.

To be clear, however, these are all just rumors. Unless Rhoades (or Durant) confirms this as a fact then we are all left with hearsay. It’s undeniably controversial, though, and it somehow feels like an unsavory narrative that Durant would somehow find himself dragged into.