Thanks to the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks are equipped to go all-in on their future with number one overall pick Cooper Flagg as the cornerstone of their franchise. He's already the upcoming face of the team and prior to even stepping onto an NBA court, New Balance Basketball has made Flagg their incoming star pupil. During his first team photos in a Mavericks uniform, Flagg flaunted some New Balance sneakers ahead of his first campaign.

Cooper Flagg signed a New Balance deal back in August 2024 prior to his first and only year with the Duke Blue Devil's. It became problematic, at times, given Duke is sponsored as a Nike school for their basketball programs. Still, that didn't stop Flagg from appearing in a number of campaigns prior to his draft day.

flagg day. June 25, 2025. Cooper Flagg's journey to the game's biggest arenas started with the work done in empty gyms. pic.twitter.com/KR9rBP151c — New Balance (@newbalance) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Officially wearing his Dallas Mavericks threads for the first official time, Flagg appeared in a New Balance Hesi Low V2 on-feet for the photoshoot. He opted for a vibrant pink colorway to offset the blue/white/navy of his uniform, a solid indication that Flagg won't be shy with the color ensembles once he steps onto the court.

Cooper Flagg wears the New Balance Hesi Low V2 in his Mavs uniform debut: pic.twitter.com/Swuwd3Uwds — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet



While this is also a great indicator as to the model Cooper Flagg will begin his NBA career in, there's always the chance he opts for another model once he gets his legs under him, both figuratively and literally. Given his current trajectory, it also won't be long before Flagg is the next NBA superstar with his own signature sneaker, joining athletes like Kawhi Leonard and Shohei Ohtani at New Balance.

The New Balance Hesi Low V2 is currently available on New Balance for a retail tag of $110, making this one of the more affordable performance basketball sneakers on the market right now. Be sure to catch Cooper Flagg in his NBA Summer League debut when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10.